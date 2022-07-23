Chiefs boss Dr Kaizer humbled by UCT’s Doctorate honour

Sibongiseni Gumbi

Kaizer Chiefs chairman and founder Dr Kaizer Motaung has expressed his feelings after he was awarded an honorary Doctorate by the University of Cape Town on Friday.

Motaung, who founded Chiefs when he was ust 27-years-old over 50 years ago will now carry the title of Dr before his name.

His club have also moved quickly to change their name to Dr Kaizer Chiefs on their social media platforms.

Motaung was accompanied by his son Kaizer Motaung Junior and daughter Kemiso to the graduation ceremony in Cape Town where he was accorded his honour.

Speaking to Chiefs media afterwards, he said he felt humbled at the honour bestowed upon him by one of South Africa’s biggest educational institutions.

“It was a memorable day in my life,” said Motaung. “It is a recognition by other people for the role I played with the help of others in football and this colossal brand that is Kaizer Chiefs.

“I will always treasure the day. It is a great day for South African football and Kaizer Chiefs in particular. And of course my family.

“I feel greatly humbled and honoured for this doctorate by the University of Cape Town because people have fully applied their minds and believe I’m fully deserving of this honour.”

From a team he formed after he and other players broke away from Orlando Pirates, Motaung has built Chiefs into a big and respected brand in local sports.

Chiefs have become a global brand and now have supporter branches in other countries including as far as Mexico. Their apparel is among the biggest sellers under the Nike brand.

Chiefs supporters congratulated their chairman with many applauding UCT for the recognition which they feel is fully deserved.

Phakaaathi also congratulates Chincha Guluva for this milestone in his illustrious life both as a football player and administrator.