MaMkhize reveals how Letsoalo confronted her about Chiefs move

Shauwn “MaMkhize” Mkhize, the Royal AM president has revealed how a widely reported move to Kaizer Chiefs affected her star striker Victor Letsoalo. She claims the media reports linking Letsoalo to Chiefs affected him emotionally and psychologically.

“I think I have to be honest because this question has been raised on so many platforms,” said MaMkhize on Marawa Sports Worldwide on Wednesday.

“I think sometimes the media plays around with our players. ‘Victor is wanted by Chiefs’ … got to his head.

“It becomes such a big thing that Victor is wanted by Kaizer Chiefs. But there was nothing that came to us from Kaizer Chiefs.

“Remember this is the mind. Chiefs are one of the biggest teams and if a player hears he’s wanted by them obviously he’s going to be affected.”

She says she noticed a change in Letsoalo’s attitude when she came back from an overseas trip. MaMkhize says she sat the player down to discuss the issue.

“The Victor that we needed… I think emotionally and psychologically he was affected, and he was like ‘I need to go and play there (at Chiefs)’. He actually came to me, you know, I am (like) their mother.

“And when I came back I could see that he was not the Victor that I know. I sat him down. He said, ‘Ma (Mom) please, I just want to go…’ And he asked me, he literally confronted me, ‘Why is it you don’t want me to go to Chiefs?

“And I said, ‘My boy, I have not had anything from Chiefs’. I said, ‘If you can bring me a proposal from Chiefs, I will gladly accept it. But I have nothing’. I told him I would not keep him if his heart was not there anymore.”

Letsoalo has since been shipped off to Sekhukhune United after he requested that Royal AM put him on transfer.