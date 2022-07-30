Shandu believes he can do more for Pirates

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Bandile Shandu was arguably the best performing Orlando Pirates player last season, especially as a new recruit, but, the right-back believes there is still a lot he can improve on as he prepares for his second season with the club.

Having been bought from Maritzburg United along with Kwanda Mngonyama, who has since left Pirates following a lack of game time. Shandu, however, shined for the Buccaneers, with some explosive performances that got everyone talking.

A versatile player, being able to play as a central-midfielder, right-winger or right-wing-back, the KwaZulu-Natal born player fitted in the Bucs starting eleven like a hand in glove.

“I enjoyed my first season with the club, it was an eye opener and I appreciate the opportunity the club has afforded. When I came to Pirates I knew that I was coming here to work extra hard in whatever I do and that has helped me. But, there is still more I can do and in order to achieve that I have to improve my game,” said the defender.

“As a player, you improve every day and there is always something new to learn. That is why I say I am happy with my first season with the club but there is just a lot that I can improve on. For example, I want to score more goals and make more assists. So, for that to happen I need to improve myself.”

Shandu also believes being surrounded by good players makes one to work harder because they want to be on the same level as their teammates.



The Pirates defender believes the Buccaneers have some of the top talents in the country, and it is just a matter of having luck in terms of winning trophies.

“I think we have a quality squad, the guys in the team are some of the best in the county. We just need luck in order for us to start winning trophies. But I believe this season something good will happen,” he concluded.