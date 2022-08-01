Zwane promises stylish football for Chiefs, but ‘no showboating’ 

Sibongiseni Gumbi

New Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane has insisted that one of his priorities at Naturena is to ensure the team returns to their style of play.

Stylish with a bit of flair is what Amakhosi supporters can expect under Zwane’s guidance, but without showboating or unnecessary tricks.

“Kaizer Chiefs have long had their own style of playing. As times went by and different coaches came it was somewhat lost. But that is what we are now trying to bring back,” said Zwane.

He says the team have a group of young players who will fit into the template of how he wants the team to play. Zwane said Chiefs reserve team also has special players who need to be groomed properly.

“There are players like Mfundo (Vilakazi), and not just him, we do not restrict them from expressing themselves. I will say this again, showboating will not help us in any way,” explained Zwane.

“Our reserve team won the (DStv) Diski Shield just recently. And Mfundo is one of the players who scored. If you look at the goal he scored, it was beautiful.

“But if he had taken the ball and did the tricks first, we would not have scored that goal. It shows that he has the ability to score goals at his young age. He can also take players on,” said the Amakhosi mentor.

“He is a special player so now we are working on him because we want to groom him properly and not rush him. We have heard people saying he is so good he could play in the first team. But there is a long road for him.

“He and others are on a special programme that is ensuring that when the time comes, the transition into the first team will be smoother for them,” said Zwane.