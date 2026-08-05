‘My dream has really come true’ – Phili on joining Kaizer Chiefs

'Everyone at home supports Amakhosi,' he told Chiefs media.

Kaizer Chiefs’ new signing Langelihle Phili says he is inspired by the memory of his grandmother as he begins his career with Amakhosi.

Chief’s Phili – ‘She supported Kaizer Chiefs’

The 21-year-old forward joined Chiefs this week from Stellenbosch FC, and it remains to be seen if he gets to make his debut for Amakhosi in Sunday’s MTN8 quarterfinal at home to Golden Arrows.

“The first thing that came to mind was my grandma, who has sadly passed away,” said Phili in an interview with Chiefs media.

“She supported Kaizer Chiefs and I always used to watch them with her when I was young. Everyone at home supports Amakhosi, so I thought it would be a good move for me to join the team I grew up supporting and being here feels like my dream has really come true.”

“I can’t wait to meet everybody and start training with the rest of the team and the coaching staff.”

Phili also had a message for the Chiefs supporters.

“Thank you for choosing me. I am finally here and would love nothing more than to win trophies and make great memories with you,” he said.

Phili started his career in his native Durban and joined Stellenbosch in 2023. He was the Cape Winelands side’s top scorer in a brilliant 2025/26 campaign.

‘I am overjoyed’

“I come from Durban and I began playing for a local township football club in Pinetown,” he added.

From there I progressed to the AmaZulu youth academy where I progressed through the ranks until reaching DDC (DStv Diski Challenge) level when I left for Stellenbosch in 2023.

“I played in the DDC for their U23 team, and was offered a professional contract the following year. I had two seasons with Stellenbosch and now a I am overjoyed to be here at Chiefs.”

The MTN8 quarterfinal on Sunday marks Chiefs’ first appearance in the competition in three years. The side finished third in the Betway Premiership last season and will hope to continue to make progress in the new campaign under new head coach Fernando Da Cruz.

Amakhosi have certainly made some exciting new signings. Apart from Phili, Chiefs have snapped up former Stellenbosch defender Thabo Moloisane, Tanzanian midfielder Adolf Bitegeko and former Sekhukhune goalkeeper Renaldo Leaner.