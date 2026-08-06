Chiefs’ Petersen believes Phili can hit the ground running

'To see a young player like that just come in and settle is a good sign,' said the Chiefs captain.

Kaizer Chiefs captain Brandon Petersen says just being in the MTN8 gives Amakhosi enough encouragement to do their best to win the whole tournament.

Chiefs’ Petersen – ‘Motivation on its own’

Amakhosi will play Golden Arrows on Sunday in the quarterfinals, the first time they have played in the competition since 2023.

“To be back in the MTN8 is motivation on its own,” said Petersen this week at the MTN8 launch.

“We know how we felt to not be part of it. It is in reach for us. It is four games and the most important one is on the weekend. That is the first step and for us it is important for us to hit the ground running.

“If you can win this trophy it sets the tone for the season and that is the goal – to go all the way and win and set a nice foundation.”

Chiefs fans will no doubt hope for a chance to see new signing Langelihle Phili in action against Arrows. The 21-year-old attacking star joined Chiefs from Stellenbosch this week and Petersen has already been impressed by what he has seen.

“To see a young player like that just come in and settle is a good sign,” he added.

“When players come to the team, especially the younger ones, it sometimes takes time to settle. But I watched him and just thought he will be fine, he’s good to go.

”He adds a lot of value up front for us’

“No one had to motivate or encourage him. He stepped on the field like he had always been there. It gives me confidence he will not take long to go out and do the business.

“There is a lot of hype around Phili but he has been doing phenomenally well. At Stellenbosch he gave us headaches when he played against us.

“He adds a lot of value up front for us in one v ones, with his agility and strength, and with his football knowledge at such a young age. For us it is important to nurture that and make sure he brings it week in and week out.”