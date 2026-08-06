Chiefs confirm Abrahams loan deal

'Abrahams now joins Amakhosi as the team prepares for the MTN8 quarterfinal clash against Golden Arrows,' said Chiefs.

Kaizer Chiefs confirmed the signing of Stellenbosch winger Faiz Abrahams on a season-long loan deal with an option to buy on Thursday.

Phakaaathi reported on Monday that Chiefs were set to raid Stellies for Abrahams this week, after sealing a deal for 21 year-old Langelihle Phili from the Cape Winelands side.

“Kaizer Chiefs have bolstered their squad with the signing of Faiz Abrahams, who arrives at Naturena on a season-long loan from Stellenbosch FC, with an option to buy at the end of the campaign,” wrote Chiefs on their official website.

“At just 21 years old, Abrahams already boasts an impressive football résumé. He made his PSL debut in April 2024 – a day after celebrating his 19th birthday. Abrahams later moved to Stellenbosch and also gained international experience in Israel before returning to South Africa last season, where he featured for Stellenbosch.

“On the international stage, Abrahams has represented South Africa at U20 level, playing a key role in the country’s 2025 U20 Africa Cup of Nations triumph. He registered one assist in three appearances during the tournament, further underlining his potential as a winger and creative midfielder.

“Abrahams now joins Amakhosi as the team prepares for the MTN8 quarterfinal clash against Golden Arrows this weekend, adding depth and youthful energy to the squad ahead of a demanding season.”

Busy in the transfer market

Apart from Phili and Abrahams, Chiefs have also signed goalkeeper Renaldo Leaner, central defender Thabo Moloisane and central midfielder Adolf Bitegeko in this transfer window. Chiefs have also signed striker Khanyiso Mayo on a permanent deal, after he spent last season on loan at Amakhosi.

Chiefs will play Arrows on Sunday at FNB Stadium. Kick off is 6pm.