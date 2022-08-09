Tshabalala proud of Sundowns Ladies after great start in Champions League qualifiers

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies dominant display in their opening game of the Cosafa Caf Women’s Champions League qualifiers against Costa do Sol was a clear message to their rivals that they meant business.

Sundowns Ladies thrashed the Mozambicans 8-1 at the Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium in Durban on Sunday, with the first five goals being scored in the first half.

Melinda Kgadiete and Andisiwe Mgcoyi scored two goals each to set Sundowns on their way, before captain Zanele Nhlapho scored from the penalty spot, Miche Minnies and Rhoda Mulaudzi all also scored while the other goal being an own goal scored by Costa do Sol’s Nadia Farranguana.

Head coach Jerry Tshabalala believes the team’s great start to the tournament is a good sign and they are looking to improve on their performance.

“It is a great win for the team, the players worked really hard and they showed that they wanted to win the match from the first blow of the whistle. I am happy and proud of the team, the performance says a lot about our intentions on the tournament and we are looking to build on that,” said the Downs Ladies coach.

“It’s a positive result, but we are not going to rest. The tournament just started, so we have to be careful not to take things easy.”

In their next game, Sundowns will take on Double Action Ladies from Botswana on Tuesday. The two sides met in the very same competition last year and Sundowns Ladies walked away with a 6-0 victory over the club from Botswana.