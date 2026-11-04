Cardoso sweating over Mokoena & Williams fitness ahead of Super Cup

"He has been struggling and we're doing our best to have him in a proper condition," the Portuguese coach revealed.

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso remains uncertain whether Teboho Mokoena and Ronwen Williams will be available for Sunday’s CAF Super Cup clash against USM Alger at Loftus Versfeld.

The Brazilians could be without two of their key players as they prepare for the continental showdown, with both Mokoena and Williams struggling with injuries in recent weeks.

Mokoena has missed Sundowns’ last four matches, having last featured in the CAF Champions League away fixture against Wiliete SC.

Meanwhile, has been sidelined for the last three games, with Ricardo Goss stepping in for Carling Knockout and Betway Premiership encounters.

Speaking after Sundowns’ 1-0 victory over Golden Arrows in the Carling Knockout on Tuesday night, Cardoso provided an update on the fitness of the experienced duo.

“We had a big setback with Teboho as you understood that he didn’t come back from the national team in good conditions, he came back injured,” Cardoso said.

“It was important that we could play him in the final of the MTN8 and then there was an unfortunate action against Wiliete SC. He was standing on one leg, there was contact and it was the second time and it’s the same leg and same injury.”

On Williams, Cardoso added that the goalkeeper’s situation is similar, although his injury was not considered serious.

“Ronwen is a similar process, it’s not a big injury. He has been struggling and we’re doing our best to have him in a proper condition,” the Portuguese coach revealed.

Meanwhile, Sundowns will head into Sunday’s encounter in high spirits after booking their place in the Carling Knockout semi-finals with their victory over Arrows.

The Tshwane giants are now targeting another piece of silverware, having already lifted the MTN8 and FIFA African-Asian Pacific Cup. Cardoso was pleased with his team’s performance against Arrows, particularly their discipline and ability to remain patient.

“It was a beautiful football game, and we could have made it easier in terms of the result. We had chances to score even in the first five minutes, we had two clear chances,” he said.

“What was interesting to see is that the team didn’t run from the game plan and they were focused enough to play the way we wanted.”