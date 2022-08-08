Ambitious Klate wants to win league with Chippa 

Ntokozo Gumede

You will be forgiven for thinking Daine Klate is being crazy for thinking that he will guide Chippa United to DStv Premiership glory.



Klate began his career as a top flight coach on Sunday evening when he guided the Chilli Boys to a 1-1 draw against SuperSport United.

He, however, has ambitions of winning the league title with Chippa, but reality dictates that he will actually need to focus on keeping his job as he is serving the trigger-happy Siviwe Mpengesi, the Chippa chairman.

“I want to win the league, that’s where I want to end up. We are doing this to win. If you ask me where I want to end up at the end of the season, I will tell you that I want to be number one, that’s my mentality,” said Klate.

The former Orlando Pirates winger is one of the most decorated players in as far as the league titleis concerned, having won it seven titmes – three with SuperSport, two with the Buccaneers and one with Bidvest Wits.



It would be a dream come true if he were to win the league as a coach, but he is well aware that it is a lot easier said than done.

“The game has to take its course. All we need to do is to be better than last season, whether we win a trophy or not, but it must be better than last season. The points that we had had to be better and I am one of those people who look at the matches won column and I feel we have to do more,” said Klate.

“We should have one point per game instead of two matches and one point or else it will become a bit difficult for us. Once you start collecting points, you must have more points than the matches that you have played. But we can’t think too far ahead, our focus is on Royal AM on Wednesday,” he added.