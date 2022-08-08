Hunt puts pressure on SuperSport to sign Parker  

Ntokozo Gumede

Kaizer Chiefs discard Bernard Parker is waiting on bated breath to hear from SuperSport United management on whether they will offer him a contract.



Parker has been training with SuperSport after he was released by Amakhosi and while he has to wait for the green-light from club chief executive officer Stan Matthews, he can rest assured knowing that he has the backing of Gavin Hunt.

Following Sunday’s 1-1 draw against Chippa United, Hunt was of the view that had he had an experienced player like Parker at his disposal, the result might have been different.

“A game like this, Parker would have been perfect because he’s got the gull and that’s what you need when you play against teams like this. But he’s not with us at the moment,” said Hunt.

Asked on what the hurdle is when it comes to offering the 36-year-old a contract, Hunt spoke in riddles, and without saying much, it is clear that the decision lies with the top brass.

“I don’t know…” Hunt initially said. “Actually I do know, but we are working on it. I am doing my best.”

SuperSport’s goal came courtesy of Bradley Grobler, who found the back of the net for the first time in about seven months following a lengthy spell on the sidelines because of injury. Meanwhile, Thamsanqa Gabuza cut an animated figure up in the stands as he could not take part in the game as he was still nursing a slight knock.

“The two guys who did not play (Gabuza and Gamphani Lungu) were the top goalscorers last season. Bradley has not played for nine months and I feel I shouldn’t have played him for 90 minutes but we were chasing it and forcing it and he scored. Gabuza and Lungu will give us a bit more when they come back,” said Hunt.



Meanwhile, Hunt also gave an update on former Mamelodi Sundowns player, Phakamani Mahlambi, who is also training with his team.

“Phakamani is here but he is way off, he’s just training to get fit, that’s all,” said Hunt.