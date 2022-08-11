Chiefs confirm Dove signing, announce former player’s return as coach

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Kaizer Chiefs have continued to bolster their squad for the 2022/23 DStv Premiership season after announcing Mozambique international defender Edmilson Dove on Thursday afternoon.

The new Chiefs signing is no stranger to the South African football, having spent about five years at Cape Town City.

Dove left the Cape Town based team early this year to join UD Songo in his home country. During his time with Cape City, the defender was part of the squad that won the MTN8 title back in 2018/19 season.

“Amakhosi have added Edmilson Gabriel Dove to their squad list for the 2022/23 #DStvPrem season on a two-year deal with a further one-year option,” the club wrote on their social media platforms.

Dove was part of the Mozambique side that recently competed in the Cosafa Cup which was held in Durban. At the tournament, Dove captained the side when they won 5-4 on penalties against Bafana Bafana in the quarterfinals.

The defender will be fighting for a place in the left-back position with the likes of Sibusiso Mabiliso, Sifiso Hlanti and Happy Mashiane.

Meanwhile, the club also announced the return of former midfielder David “DVD” Mathebula.

Mathebula will be in charge of the club’s Under-19 side and will also be an assistant to reserve team coach Vela Khumalo.

“Former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder David Lyborn Mathebula has been appointed as head coach of Amakhosi’s Under-19 youth team as well as assistant coach to the Reserve side,” wrote the club.

“Mathebula will work with other Kaizer Chiefs Youth Development Academy coaches including Jimmy Jambo and Tshidiso Letsholonyane and will serve as coach Vela Khumalo’s assistant in the Reserve side that plays in the DStv Diski Challenge.”