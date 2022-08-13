Chiefs going back ‘home’ to Durban’s Moses Mabhida Stadium

Sibongiseni Gumbi

Kaizer Chiefs have announced that they will be using the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban as their alternative home venue yet again.

In the past, Chiefs have used the World Cup stadium as their alternative home stadium. There was however speculation that Chiefs would choose the Mangaung Stadium in Bloemfontein as their alternate venue.

But on Thursday the club announced that they are going back home to Moses Mabhida starting with their game against DStv Premiership new boys, Richards Bay FC on August 20.

“We are overjoyed to be coming back to our second home after such a long absence,” said Chiefs marketing director Jessica Motaung.

“It was a delight to see so many of our supporters come to Chatsworth for the season’s opening game against Royal AM.”

Chiefs enjoyed massive support last weekend when they played Royal AM and the vibe at the stadium was said to be electrifying.

“We have really missed the wonderful atmosphere created during our Durban home games and can’t wait to reunite with them at a packed Moses Mabhida stadium.

“We call on all our fans to turn out in huge numbers and recreate the incredible vibe that we get whenever we play a home game at Moses Mabhida. Get your tickets early and we’ll see you there.”

Chiefs enjoy big crowds wherever they play but the numbers at their original home venue, the FNB Stadium have not been impressive over the last few years.

In other cities they attract at least 20 000 plus supporters even if they are the visiting side in that game.



Moses Mabida is expected to fill up for the August 20 Premiership fixture. And the game should also live up to expectation as Chiefs have a bone to pick with the Natal Rich Boyz who beat them in a Nedbank Cup match two years ago.