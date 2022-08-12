Tickets for Sundowns, Chiefs clash sold out

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Mamelodi Sundowns have confirmed that tickets for their most anticipated clash against Kaizer Chiefs have been sold out.

The DStv Premiership rivals are set to lock horns at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Saturday.



“MAMELODI SUNDOWNS VS KAIZER CHIEFS TICKETS SOLD OUT! We encourage all ticket holders to arrive at the stadium early! Our Family Beer Garden will be open from 11H00 where food and beverages will be sold,” wrote Sundowns on their social media accounts.

With two rounds of DStv Premiership fixtures already been played, both teams have registered one win and one loss.



The Pretoria outfit opened their campaign with a perfect start after beating Cape Town City 2-0. But, in their next fixture, the Brazilians were edged 1-0 by TS Galaxy.

For Amakhosi, it was a disappointing start to the season as they were defeated 1-0 by Royal AM in their openin match of the season. But, they managed to bounce back with a convincing victory over Maritzburg United, beating the Team of Choice 3-0.

The clash between these two teams is expected to bring some fireworks as it was the case in the past, with some entertaining brand of football expected to be displayed.

Kick-off for this tie is set for 3pm.