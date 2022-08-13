Sundowns announce Zungu’s return in grand style

Ntokozo Gumede

Mamelodi Sundowns unveiled Bongani Zungu in the grandest of styles on Saturday afternoon.



Moments before the big kick-off their clash against Kaizer Chiefs, the chairman of Sundowns, Thlopie Motsepe came out to greet the Masandawana faithful, and told them to have a look at the giant screen at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium.



To everyone’s surprise, a video of Zungu relaunching his career grabbed the attention of everyone and not too late after, the former Amiens SC player walked in, to resounding cheers, greeting the Sundowns fans.

Zungu marks his return to the DStv Premiership champions years after leaving the side to join Vitoria Guimerez of Portugal.



The details around his contract are unknown at the moment.