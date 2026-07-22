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Sundowns unveil new kit with second CAF star

Picture of Katlego Modiba

By Katlego Modiba

Football Journalist

2 minute read

22 July 2026

09:25 am

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As expected, the new jersey proudly features a second star above the club's badge.

Sundowns unveil new kit with second CAF star

Mamelodi Sundowns have officially unveiled their long-awaited home kit for the 2026/27 season. Picture: Mamelodi Sundowns.

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African champions Mamelodi Sundowns have officially unveiled their long-awaited home kit for the 2026/27 season on Wednesday morning.

As expected, the new jersey proudly features a second star above the club’s badge to celebrate their latest CAF Champions League triumph under Miguel Cardoso.

Masandawana secured their second continental crown last season, earning the right to add another star to their crest as a symbol of their success in Africa’s biggest club competition.

The new strip retains Sundowns’ iconic yellow and blue colours, while one of the standout changes is the red Puma logo, giving the jersey a fresh look ahead of the new campaign.

However, supporters will have to wait a little longer before purchasing the new kit. The club confirmed that the jersey will go on sale from July 31, both online and retail stores.

The unveiling comes as Sundowns continue their preparations for the new season during a pre-season training camp in Austria. Cardoso’s side opened their tour with a 1-1 draw against German second-tier outfit Hertha Berlin.

The Brazilians will also be eager to reclaim the Betway Premiership title after their remarkable run of eight consecutive league crowns came to an end last season.

Orlando Pirates dethroned Sundowns to lift the domestic title, bringing an end to the record-breaking run in South African Premier Soccer League.

Read more on these topics

Betway Premiership CAF Champions league Mamelodi Sundowns F.C. (Sundowns) South African Premier Division (PSL)

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