Williams pays heartfelt tribute to ‘global superstar’ Jayden Adams

"We will carry you in our hearts, carry you in our sleeve and carry you on this badge," Williams said.

Mamelodi Sundowns and Bafana Bafana captain Ronwen Williams delivered a heartfelt tribute to the late Jayden Adams during an emotional memorial service held on Thursday, honouring the midfielder’s life and legacy.

Sundowns gather to pay tribute to Adams

The entire Sundowns squad gathered at the Stellenbosch Town Hall alongside Adams’ family, friends and members of the football fraternity to bid farewell to the Bafana international.

Adams passed away last week Saturday, and tributes continue to pour in from across the football fraternity. While the cause of death has not yet been established, police have reportedly opened an inquest.

Different speakers took to the podium at his memorial to offer their condolences, while Sundowns chairman Tlhopie Motsepe was also in attendance to pay his respects to the grieving family. Williams reflected on the immense loss felt by both Adams’ loved ones and the wider football community.

“To the Adams family, my condolences to you because not only have you lost a son, a brother and father but you’ve also lost a global superstar,” he said.

“Jayden’s loss will leave a big gap to fill and its massive shoes to replace. To the family stick together and draw strength from one another and continue to celebrate Jayden’s life, career and successes.”

Williams described Adams as a humble and respectful individual whose reserved nature never prevented him from making a lasting impression on the field of play.

“Jayden was very quiet and a respectful boy. You would sometimes forget that he’s in the room, but his smile and laughter could light up any room that he was in,” he added.

“As quiet as he was, when it was time to fight, he never backed down. Jayden, for your contribution to South Africa football, Thank you.

“Adding a second star to Mamelodi Sundowns, qualifying and taking part at the World Cup and bringing a bronze medal for Bafana Bafana at AFCON.”

‘We will never forget’

As Williams brought his tribute to a close, he also thanked the midfielder for his contribution to both club and country, highlighting that his legacy will continue to live on.

“We will miss your quality, passes and your vision and your brotherhood. We will never forget,” Williams concluded.

“We will carry you in our hearts and carry you in our sleeve and carry you on this badge. You will forever remain part of us. Fly high with the angels and we will continue to keep your legacy alive.”