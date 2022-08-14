Chippa stun Pirates on Klate’s return to Orlando

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Daine Klate got his first win in the DStv premiership as a head coach against his former side Orlando Pirates thanks to a later winner by Abdi Banda.

ALSO READ: Nyauza joins Richards Bay after Pirates exit

Banda scored the winner with a header in the dying minutes of the match.



Going into this game, Bucs coach Jose Riveiro started with Thabiso Monyane and Deon Hotto as wing backs after leaving them out in the previous match against Stellenbosch FC.

Pirates had plenty of chances to score, but they just could not find the back of the net.

The Buccaneers were the better side in the early moments, but their attempts were not fruitful. Pirates were looking for a morale booster and second win of the season, with the Buccaneers having played to a draw in their last game against Stellies.

Chilli Boys youngster Azola Matrose was trying to instigate some attacks for Chippa, but he could not go pass the Pirates defence.



Pirates had the better of chances but they just could not score, with Kwame Peprah being the main culprit in front of goals. The Ghanaian striker could have won the game in the first half for Pirates had he netted the plenty of chances he got.

The teams went into the break with the Buccaneers good in control of the game, but, still they could not make much of their glorious chances.

In the second half, Pirates were still on top of the game, with Chippa not really threatening to score. Eva Nga missed a chance to put Pirates in the lead just after half hour mark, but his diving header went wide of goals.



It looked as though the match was headed for a goalless draw but Banda put Chippa in the lead in the dying minutes of the match to make sure that the Chilli Boys take all the three points and give Klate his first maximum points of the season.

Pirates will next take on Royal AM away from home on Wednesday, while Chippa face Maritzburg United also away from home on the same day.