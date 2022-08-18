Parker: I was never told about new job at Chiefs

Sibongiseni Gumbi

TS Galaxy new man Bernard Parker has spoken out on the rumours that Kaizer Chiefs had promised him a role within the club when his contract ended.

Parker’s contract at Chiefs ended last season but he was released and is now with Galaxy.



Asked about this, Parker said he had asked about the plans of a future role but he was met with silence.

“I don’t know who came up with that talk. I was never told about it,” said the 35-year-old. “And I did ask it, I asked what’s the way forward.

“I was told… Actually I was not told, things just went quiet hence I decided to sit down with my family and decide on the future,” said Parker.

He has since signed a two-year deal at the Rockets and he said his legs will tell him when this contract ends if he should continue or retire.

“It is too early to tell,” said Parker when asked if this was his last gig. “I have signed two years with my new club and I think I can go on. You are judged on your last game and last season.

“And you guys saw how much of an important impact I had last season. They say you should go strong until the wheels fall off.”

But then, if he was such an important player at Chiefs, why was he then released just like that.

“It was a tough one because I didn’t expect it and I had to accept that decisions in football do not only go with playing but also with business and vision.

“So, me not being not part of the plan, I understand that it was a holistic decision that was taken. I understand it and I am happy that I have a new home now,” explained Parker.