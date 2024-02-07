Ex-Chiefs striker Parker backs Bafana to win the AFCON

Former Kaizer Chiefs and Bafana Bafana striker Bernard Parker thinks that South Africa can go all the way in the Ivory Coast and win the Africa Cup of Nations.

Bafana will play Nigeria on Wednesday in the semifinals at the Stade Bouake and Parker, who is now on the books of TS Galaxy, told BoyleSports that he picks Bafana to win 1-0 against the Super Eagles.

“Bafana reaching the semifinal is not only surprising, but also shows us how we are capable of winning the tournament,” said Parker.

“Nigeria in a semifinal is a big one. I think it is going to be our toughest match so far, with the physicality and quality that they possess. For us it is to make sure we match them as much as we can and force errors, so that we can have a higher percentage chance of winning.

“What will be key is to make sure we use our strengths, such as speed and tactical awareness and keep out mental levels high throughout the match.”

‘Top notch’ Ronza

Parker also praised Bafana captain Ronwen Williams, who was the hero in the quarterfinals against Cape Verde, saving four penalties in the shootout

“Ronza’s performance against Cape Verde was excellent, top notch with great saves. But it was not only against Cape Verde. In other matches he has also shown his leadership qualities, he adds a lot of value.”

Parker was part of the Bafana squad at the 2013 and 2015 Africa Cup of Nations, though he played only a bit part role under Shakes Mashaba in 2015. In 2013, he was a key member of Gordon Igesund’s side that reached the quarterfinal, losing to Mali on penalties.