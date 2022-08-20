Dolly pleads for Chiefs fans’ patience, says ‘zizojik’izinto’

Sibongiseni Gumbi

Kaizer Chiefs have only had some moments where they have been dangerous this seasons, and midfielder Keagan Dolly has admitted that they need some consistency.

He says things will come right. But when? The supporters are obviously unsettled and would have liked the team to hit the ground running.

“I think.. There is no amount of games that you can say it will take to turn things around,” said Dolly when asked how many games he thinks it will take them to find and keep their rhythm.

“In every game that we play, we want to do better for ourselves and our supporters. Kaizer Chiefs is a big team and we need to show that in every game.

“But sometimes things will not go your way. Sometimes it is the injuries that come into play. Just when you get combinations going, someone gets injured and it’s a bit difficult when you have to change things,” Dolly explains.

He, Khama Billiat and Ashley Du Preez were in good form and looked to have hit an understanding in their 3-0 beating of Maritzburg United last week.

But Du Preez sustained an injury in that game and was left out of the squad that suffered a heavy 4-0 loss to Mamelodi Sundowns last weekend.

“It is still early in the season. We have only had three games and we still have a long way to go. The more games we play, the better we will become and I hope we can turn things around against Richards Bay this weekend,” said Dolly.

“Obviously that result (against Sundowns) was not what we were looking for. We were disappointed and felt bad. But we can’t keep pondering on our past.

“The good thing about this season is that we have a good team and we are all brothers. We watched the videos and we saw where we were lacking.

“We saw where we needed to improve and we started working on it. I think with the players and staff we have we encourage each other and you will see it come Saturday.”

Chiefs host Richards Bay at Durban’s famous Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday evening.