Hunt blames inexperience and Caf schedule for winless run

'With our squad and playing in Africa with three North African teams, it took a lot out of us,' Hunt said.

Gavin Hunt has once again blamed inexperience as his team’s winless run in the DStv Premiership stretched to nine games. Matsatsantsa a Pitori lost 2-1 to Kaizer Chiefs at the New Peter Mokaba on Saturday to compound their woes.

ALSO READ: No relief, just focus as Chiefs prepare for Sundowns

2024 has so far not been kind to the Tshwane team who have lost grip on a chase for a second place finish. Following a promising start to the season, SuperSport now find themselves 11 points off second-placed Stellenbosch FC with five games left to play.

“It’s disappointing because I think we deserve more. Before they scored the first goal, we had some great opportunities but we didn’t score and they scored from a big deflection,” Hunt following the loss to Amakhosi.

“As I’ve said before, every week we’ve got a young team and they are learning the hard way but they will certainly come out on the other side better. We’ve got a thin and young squad so you can have the hype at the beginning but will wear off eventually. We must keep showing faith in them and keep coaching them but physically, we’re getting outmuscled in a lot of duels and that’s a problem.

“It’s very frustrating because we’ve got young players. We had seven Dsiki players playing so you can scream and shout but that’s the way the club is. That’s what we’re trying do so we’re learning the hard way.”

United have also had a gruelling season that saw them participate in the Caf Confederation Cup, while juggling between domestic competitions and Hunt believes that has taken its toll on his players.

“We’ve been in a good position the whole season but obviously we have dropped right off and we understand it. With our squad and playing in Africa with three North African teams, it took a lot out of us,” he said.

‘It catches up with you’

“Obviously, we have spoken about our home ground (SuperSport have played many ‘home’ games in Polokwane) and where we have travelled but these young players have to learn. When you have an experienced team then it’s easier. There has been lot of traveling this year and eventually it catches up with you. In saying that, the team is working hard, they are trying and the attitude is fantastic. I thought we were good against Chiefs at times on very difficult pitch.

“The problem last year is that we lost three big players for us and now we’re trying to fill in again and trying to build another team. If you had kept Patrick Maswanganyi and Thapelo Maseko it would have been better. They have moved and eventually it will bite you.”

ALSO READ: Riveiro unhappy despite big Pirates win against Royal AM

Hunt will have to rally his troops for Wednesday’s trip to KZN, where they play Royal AM, who were hammered 4-0 by Orlando Pirates on Sunday.