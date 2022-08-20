Sekhukhune focus on Sundowns after disappointing loss to Richards Bay

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Following a disappointing result in their previous game, Sekhukhune United striker Tshegofatso Mabasa says the team needs to focus on their next DStv Premiership game against Mamelodi Sundowns at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday.

The Limpopo based club lost their last league game 1-0 to the South African top-flight rookies Richards Bay United. With that in mind, the former Orlando Pirates striker says it is vital for Sekhukhune to put their focus on Sundowns.

Mabasa reckons playing against Sundowns, who are the defending champions of the league, is a motivation on its own and every player in the Babina Noko squad should forget about the past result and concentrate on doing well against the Brazilians.

“We come off a very difficult game against Richards Bay where we didn’t take our chances and we were punished for it. But it happens, it’s part of football, we just need to lift our heads up, and continue to work hard because at the end of the day we have another game this weekend against the defending champions,” said the Sekhukhune goal-poacher.

“We don’t need any more inspiration going into this game. It’s a game each and every player looks forward to in the league calendar. We just have to go out there, enjoy the moment and give it our all.”

Mabasa has also urged the Sekhukhune supporters to come out in their numbers in order to cheer the team against Downs and promises that they will give their all to try and win the match.

“One thing the supporters can expect from us is that we will show hunger and determination to get all three points and hopefully we can deliver that for them. I just want to ask them to come out in their numbers to give us full support and be behind the team each and every step of the way,” he added.

Sekhukhune have collected four points in three matches, while Downs have collected six from the same number of matches.