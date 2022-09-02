Copa America champions Brazil rout African champs Banyana

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Banyana Banyana were thrashed 3-0 by Brazil in a friendly encounter at the Orlando Stadium on Friday night.

ALSO READ: Brazil defender Souza expecting a physical game against Banyana

The game forms part of the national team’s preparation for the Fifa Women’s World Cup next year.



Much was expected from the Caf Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) champions, but Banyana failed to stop the Brazilians, who showed class and calmness in front of goals, an important aspect of the game which Banyana need to improve on.

The Copa America champions had a positive start into the game, with a number of goal-scoring chances coming their way, but Banyana were able to keep the score-line goalless.

Adriana da Silva seemed to be the major problem for the home side, with her header just six minutes into the game going narrowly wide.

Da Silva tried another shot at goals three minutes later, but Banyana goalkeeper Andile Dlamini was well positioned to make a save.

The South Africans looked good in possession, with the team passing the ball around nicely, but they just couldn’t unlock the the Brazilian defence marshalled by Rafaelle Souza and Kathellen de Sousa.

Banyana were presented with a golden opportunity when Hilda Magaia broke through on goal just before the half-hour mark, but she squandered the chance, while Noxolo Cesane’s long range attempt went wide.

Banyana went to sleep towards the half-time brealk and the Brazilians scored two beautifully taken goals by Geyse da Silva and Adriana slotting in the ball from close range to put Brazil in a 2-0 lead.

In the second half, a poor clearance by Bambanani Mbane would lead to Brazil’s third goal of the match, courtesy of Sousa.

The South Africans would suffer a huge blow after Dlamini was forced out of the game due to an injury, and she was replaced by Kaylin Swart. Banyana didn’t keep their heads down besides the score-line, with the team looking for a goal, but they just couldn’t find the back of the net.

READ MORE: Pienaar gets his Uefa Pro Licence, open to local offers

The teams will meet again in the second friendly at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Monday.