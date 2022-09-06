Memela scores winner as Richards Bay topple Royal AM at the top

Khaya Ndubane

Richards Bay FC moved to the top of the DStv Premiership after a 1-0 victory over Royal AM at Chatsworth Stadium on Tuesday night.



ALSO READ: Sundowns eye turnaround after last week derby loss



Luvuyo Memela scored the winner for the Natal Rich Boyz in the first half of the match.



The victory saw Richards Bay replace Royal AM at the top of the log standings.



Thwihli Thwahla chairman Andile Mpisane made the bench, but was an unused substitute. However, he could not inspire his team to victory against a well-organised Richards Bay side.



As expected the home side dominated proceedings earlier on in the first half, but it was the visitors who took the lead in the 27th minute through Memela. The former Orlando Pirates and AmaZulu striker capitalised on a fumble by goalkeeper Patrick Nyame who could not hang on to the ball and it fell kindly for him to slot home.



Royal AM continued to pile the pressure on the Richards Bay defence, but they could not find the equaliser in the first half, with the Natal Rich Boyz taking their slender lead into the half time break.



The Thwihli Thwala technical team made four substitutions in the second half in effort to find the equalising goal, but the Natal Rich Boyz defence led by Ntsikelelo Nyauza remained resolute.



Mfundo Thikazi wasted a glorious opportunity to net the equaliser for Royal AM in the 78 minute when he found himself unmarked inside the box, but he fired his shot narrowly wide of goals and with that went their chance of at least salvaging a point in this game.