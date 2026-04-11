Pirates coach ‘disappointed’ by Bay draw, insists title race not over

"A lot of people can think that it's over, but we don't think like that," said Ouaddou.

Orlando Pirates head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou was left disappointed after his high-flying side dropped points away at Richards Bay.



This comes after the Buccaneers were held to a 2-2 draw by the Natal Rich Boyz at the Richards Bay Stadium on Friday evening.

Two points lost

Following the stalemate, Pirates remained in the second position on the league table with 55 points in 24 games, one point behind Mamelodi Sundowns who have a game in hand.



READ MORE: Richards Bay dent Orlando Pirates title hopes



“We knew that it would be difficult here. Every time we come here or play at Richards Bay, it’s always tight,” Ouaddou told SuperSport TV after the game.



“We knew that it would be difficult, when you concede one goal, and you come back. It’s the first time that I think we concede a second goal like that, and after we come back.

“The guys did everything to win that game. I think there’s a little bit of disappointment. I think it’s two points lost in this race, but let’s work until the end,” added the Moroccan coach.

Title race ‘not’ over

Despite the setback, Ouaddou insists that the title race between them and Sundowns is far from over.

“A lot of people can think that it’s over, but we don’t think like that; we have to play until the end. Our plan was not to concede and have a lot of clean sheets, but unfortunately today [Friday] that area was a little bit weak, and when you concede two goals here, it’s very difficult to score three.



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“Let’s congratulate the boys with the character because when they came back, they scored two goals. It’s a positive point but I think we lost two points,” concluded Ouaddou.



Pirates will next face AmaZulu at home at the Orlando Amstel Arena next week Saturday.