Sales rallies Sundowns to repay fans

'We need to show something to our fans,' he said.

Mamelodi Sundowns attacking midfielder Arthur Sales is choosing to focus on the positives following their disappointing 1-1 draw against Stellenbosch FC at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Wednesday.

Sundowns pegged back

Heads dropped at the final whistle after Stellies struck late through a penalty converted by Tshegofatso Mabasa, earning a valuable point in Tshwane and keeping the title race alive.

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Although the Brazilians sit one point behind log leaders Orlando Pirates, they still have a game in hand. Victory in their remaining six matches would see them successfully defend their Premiership crown.

The Tshwane giants travel to face Richards Bay FC at uMhlathuze Stadium on Sunday, with kick-off scheduled for 5:30 pm, shortly after the Soweto Derby between Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs.

Speaking to the Sundowns media team, Sales insisted all is not lost despite dropping points at this crucial stage of the campaign, with Pirates still in close pursuit.

“You might feel the draw is a setback, but I think it’s a step forward in terms of improvement. This result will push us to be better,” said the lanky forward.

“It will be a tough match away from home, and we need to show something to our fans. We feel we have to give something back to them.”

Tickets for the match sold out earlier in the week, underlining the growing excitement in the title race. Masandawana are expected to enjoy strong support in the stands, and Sales views this as a clear vote of confidence from their demanding supporters.

Sales – ‘We need that energy’

“It’s always special to play in front of a full stadium. I think it shows our fans believe in us,” the Brazilian added.

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“We need that energy. It’s a strong message from our supporters that they trust us, and we have to give 100 per cent and secure all three points.”