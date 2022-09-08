Chippa United axe Daine Klate – reports

Phakaaathi Reporter

Reports have emerged suggesting that the trigger happy Chippa United chairman Siviwe Mpengesi has sacked coach Daine Klate just seven games into the season.



According to SABC Sport, Klate was absent from training on Thursday morning following Chippa’s 1-0 defeat to Mamelodi Sundowns at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium the night before.



Following the loss to Sundowns, Chippa are bottom of the league standings, having collected five points in seven games.



According to iDiski Times, Klate was sacked on Thursday morning, with Morgan Mammila, who only returned to the club earlier in the week and was Klate’s assistant during their clash with Sundowns, set to take over as interim coach.



Klate, who did well with the Chilli Boys in the Diski Challenge last season, took over from Kurt Lentjies at the beginning of the DStv Premiership season.



In a surprise twist, Lentjies is said to be the favourite to replace Klate.



Lentjies was spotted at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium and indications are that he could be brought back in as the head coach having initially been replaced by Klate at the start of the season, according to SAB Sport.