Official: SuperSport United coach joins Orlando Pirates

Picture of Khaya Ndubane

By Khaya Ndubane

Digital Manager Phakaaathi

2 minute read

7 July 2025

01:02 pm

Roscoe Krieling has joined Orlando Pirates from Supersport United. Photo: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Former SuperSport United reserves coach Roscoe Krieling has confirmed his move to Orlando Pirates ahead of the new season.

Krieling joins the Buccaneers following SuperSport United’s sale of their PSL status to Siwelele FC.

“I’m proud to officially announce that I’ve joined Orlando Pirates Football Club,” wrote Krieling on social media.

“It’s a privilege to be part of such an iconic institution in South African football, and I’m fully committed to contribute to the club’s continued success.

“Exciting times ahead — let’s get to work!”

Krieling produced good players like Thapelo Maseko and Shandre Campbell from the SuperSport United academy.

Krieling is seen as a replacement for Simon Marange, who left Pirates after seven years working in the club’s development structures.

Marange announced his departure from Pirates on social media on Saturday.

“Seven years, incredible teams, unbelievable talents, obsessed staff. Thank you for giving me a platform to chase my dreams,” wrote Marange on X.

“Forever in my heart, Orlando Pirates. Thank you, management, for the faith, support and lessons learnt. Thank you to everyone who took this journey with me. Till next time.”

