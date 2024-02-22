Agent confirms Pirates and AmaZulu interest in Mogaila

'There have been negotiations with Pirates for a possible move for Mogaila,' said Baloyi.

Former Royal AM winger Shaune Mogaila is wanted by DStv Premiership sides AmaZulu FC and Orlando Pirates, after he was released by Thwihli Thwahla.

ALSO READ: Katsande compares Billiat’s Zimbabwe move to that of Ronaldo

Mogaila’s agent Gerald Baloyi has confirmed a battle for the speedy winger’s services from between the Buccaneers and Uusthu.

Mogaila, who is currently a free-agent, apparently left Royal AM after talks over a new deal with the club fell through and he was let go by the KwaZulu-Natal side.

‘We will see which team gives him a good deal’

Baloyi believes the winger will soon get a club, having received many enquiries about him.

“There have been negotiations with Pirates for a possible move for Mogaila. At this stage, I can say that we are still talking and to see if there can be something that comes out from the negotiations,” Baloyi, who owns Vodia Players Management, revealed.

“It is the same with AmaZulu, they are one of the teams that have also been asking about his services for some time now. They like him and they believe that he can blend in perfectly in their squad. But as I have said, we will see which team gives him a good deal and if he is happy about it. At the end of the day, it’s all about the player and what he believes is perfect for him.”

“As an agent, one can only advise here and there to try to get a good deal for the player. Let’s just hope that something good will come out from these negotiations.”

Mogaila, who is 28-years-old, joined Royal AM in the 2021/22 season from TS Galaxy. He has been a key member of Thwihli Thwahla since then with his performances earning him a place in the Bafana Bafana Cosafa Cup squad last year.

ALSO READ: Komphela opens up about struggles he faced at Swallows

He left Royal AM after making 16 appearances for the team this season, with two assists to his name.