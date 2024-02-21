Local Soccer

By Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

21 Feb 2024

Riveiro explains Pirates’ aggressive approach against Sundowns

“If you want to really compete with these guys, you have to play at the same level as them at least," said the Bucs mentor.

Riveiro explains what it entails to compete with Sundowns

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro (Picture: Christiaan Kotze/Gallo Images)

Jose Riveiro has explained Orlando Pirates’ physical approach against Mamelodi Sundowns, saying it is difficult to compete with Downs if you are not on the same level with them.

Bucs held the Brazilians to a 1-1 draw in a DStv Premiership encounter at the Loftus Versfeld last Saturday.

“You cannot pretend to compete with this team if you are not at the same level with them. I think Sundowns conceded three goals in 14 league games,” said the Spaniard.

“We always talk about them when they are attacking, but defending, they are a very committed side and physical players. They are not only technical talent. There is conditional talent as well.”

“So, the duels with Sundowns are always something else. If we don’t go at the same pace, or the same intention, there is no chance because football is a game of contact and you cannot expect that every contact is going to be a foul,” he continued.

“If you want to compete with these guys, you have to play at the same level as them at least.”

Following the draw, Sundowns extended their lead at the top of the log to nine points, having registered 39 points from 15 league fixtures.

Pirates remained fifth with 26 points from 17 league matches.

