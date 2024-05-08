Local Soccer

8 May 2024

Agent wants to talk to Chiefs target Mngqithi this week

Mike Makaab says he intends to meet with both Sundowns and Mngqithi this week.

Manqoba Mngqithi - Mamelodi Sundowns

Mamelodi Sundowns senior coach Manqoba Mngqithi is expected to get more clarity on his future this week. Picture: Backpagepix

Mike Makaab, the agent of Mamelodi Sundowns senior coach Manqoba Mngqithi, says he intends to meet with his client this week to discuss his future at Masandawana.

Mngqithi has previously been linked to Kaizer Chiefs, who Phakaaathi understands had an agreement with the former Golden Arrows mentor to join them as head coach this season, before Sundowns triggered an option to extend his contract by another year.

Chiefs are expected to change their coaching staff again at the end of the campaign, and it remains to be seen if they will renew their interest in Mngqithi. That will be almost impossible, however, if Sundowns tie him down to another deal.

“What I did agree with the club is that we would only discuss this after the semifinal of the Nedbank Cup, so it is my intention to meet with the club this week. (It is) my intention to meet with Manqoba this week as well,” Makaab told Gagasi FM.

Mgqithi has been with Sundowns since he left Golden Arrows in 2013, starting as an assistant coach and then serving as a co-head coach alongside Rulani Mokwena from 2020 to 2022.

A new challenge?

In October 2022, Mokwena was appointed sole head coach, with Mngqithi move to the position of senior coach.

The question now is whether the 53 year-old feels it is time to take on a new challenge, or whether he is happy at a club where he has won a host of majour honours.

Phakaaathi understands that Chiefs intended to appoint Mngqithi at the start of this season, but when he became unavailable, they brought in Molefi Ntseki as their head coach.

Ntseki was sacked in October after a poor start to the campaign, with Cavin Johnson taking over as interim head coach. Under Johnson, however, Chiefs have had a poor 2024, winning just twice in all competitions.

Chiefs sporting director Kaizer Motaung Jnr has indicated that a process is already underway to bring in a new techncial team in time for next season.

