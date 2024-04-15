Could Kaizer Chiefs go back in for Sundowns’ Mngqithi? (VIDEO)

Kaizer Motaung Jnr confirmed last week that Chiefs are looking or a new head coach.

Kaizer Chiefs wanted to appoint Manqoba Mngqithi as their new head coach at the start of this season, but their plans were halted when Mamelodi Sundowns exercised an option to extend their assistant coach’s contract by another year, the Mgosi Squad understands.

This is why Chiefs ended up promoting Molefi Ntseki from his position as Head of Technical and Youth Development Academy, a move which backfired badly – Ntseki was sacked in October.

Cavin Johnson has since come in as interim head coach, but he has failed to rouse the sleeping giant, with Chiefs now set for a ninth consecutive season without a Premier Soccer League trophy.

With Kaizer Motaung Jnr last week confirming Amakhosi are looking for a new head coach in time for next season, it remains to be seen if the Soweto giants with throw their hat back in the ring for Mngqithi, who has previously been a head coach at Golden Arrows, as well as a co-head coach with Rulani Mokwena at Sundowns.

Watch Kaizer Motaung Jnr on challenges at the club:

'Nobody is happy,' – Kaizer Motaung Jnr on their escalating challenges. pic.twitter.com/pUEB4aIYkP — Mahlatse Mphahlele (@BraMahlatse) April 11, 2024

Happy at Sundowns

The Mgosi Squad understands that Mngqithi and Chiefs had agreed on terms before Sundowns stepped in, but does the Masandawana man still want the move a year later?



Mngqithi’s agent Mike Makaab has previously said that his client is negotiating a new deal with Sundowns, and is happy at Masandawana.

“Manqoba is happy at the club, we’ve said this all along. Now it just depends on us coming to an agreement with the football club to extend his contract,” he told Gagasi FM only last month.