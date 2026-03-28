AmaZulu confirm coach and director’s departures

Dias joined Usuthu in October 2023, while Dladla joined them at the beginning of the current season after he was let go by Durban City.

AmaZulu have confirmed that director of football Pedro Dias and assistant coach Simo Dladla will leave the club at the end of the season after Usuthu decided against renewing their contracts.

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“AmaZulu Football Club confirms that Director of Football, Mr Pedro Dias, and Assistant Coach, Mr Simo Dladla, will depart from the Club at the conclusion of the current season following the decision not to extend their respective contracts,” read the club statement.

“This development forms part of the Club’s broader strategic restructuring of the Football Department, aimed at streamlining operations and reinforcing a high-performance environment aligned with AmaZulu FC’s long-term ambitions.

“Mr Dias joined the Club in October 2023 and was entrusted with overseeing all football related activities. As part of the Club’s renewed technical direction, it has been resolved to discontinue the Director of Football role in favour of a more integrated football management structure.

“Mr Dladla, who joined Usuthu at the beginning of the current season, has made a positive contribution within the Arthur Zwane-led technical team. Prior to his tenure at AmaZulu, he guided Durban City to the ABC Motsepe Championship title and secured promotion to the Betway Premiership.

AmaZulu president Sandile Zungu extended his appreciation to both Dias and Dladla for “their professionalism, dedication, and meaningful contributions during their time at the Club”.

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“Their service has been valued, and they leave with the Club’s full respect and gratitude.

“The Club wishes both Mr Dias and Mr Dladla every success in their future professional endeavours.

“We are confident that they will continue to display the utmost professionalism until the conclusion of their contracts at the end of the season,” said Zungu.