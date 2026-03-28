PSL

Home » Sport » Phakaaathi » PSL

AmaZulu confirm coach and director’s departures

Picture of Khaya Ndubane

By Khaya Ndubane

Digital Manager Phakaaathi

2 minute read

28 March 2026

04:44 pm

RELATED ARTICLES

Dias joined Usuthu in October 2023, while Dladla joined them  at the beginning of the current season after he was let go by Durban City.

AmaZulu confirm coach and director's departures

Simo Dladla, assistant coach of AmaZulu FC will leave the club at the end of the season. Photo: Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

AmaZulu have confirmed that director of football Pedro Dias and assistant coach Simo Dladla will leave the club at the end of the season after Usuthu decided against renewing their contracts.
ALSO READ: ‘Upset’ Lerumo Lions boss responds to Siwahla claimsIn a statement, Usuthu stated that the latest development forms part of the club’s broader strategic restructuring of the football department.
“AmaZulu Football Club confirms that Director of Football, Mr Pedro Dias, and Assistant Coach, Mr Simo Dladla, will depart from the Club at the conclusion of the current season following the decision not to extend their respective contracts,” read the club statement.

“This development forms part of the Club’s broader strategic restructuring of the Football Department, aimed at streamlining operations and reinforcing a high-performance environment aligned with AmaZulu FC’s long-term ambitions.

“Mr Dias joined the Club in October 2023 and was entrusted with overseeing all football related activities. As part of the Club’s renewed technical direction, it has been resolved to discontinue the Director of Football role in favour of a more integrated football management structure.

“Mr Dladla, who joined Usuthu at the beginning of the current season, has made a positive contribution within the Arthur Zwane-led technical team. Prior to his tenure at AmaZulu, he guided Durban City to the ABC Motsepe Championship title and secured promotion to the Betway Premiership.

AmaZulu president Sandile Zungu extended his appreciation to both Dias and Dladla for “their professionalism, dedication, and meaningful contributions during their time at the Club”.
ALSO READ: Heartbreak for fans as Kaizer Chiefs-Pirates Legends Derby cancelled

“Their service has been valued, and they leave with the Club’s full respect and gratitude.

“The Club wishes both Mr Dias and Mr Dladla every success in their future professional endeavours.

“We are confident that they will continue to display the utmost professionalism until the conclusion of their contracts at the end of the season,” said Zungu.

Support Local Journalism

Add The Citizen as a Preferred Source on Google and follow us on Google News to see more of our trusted reporting in Google News and Top Stories.

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

Read more on these topics

AmaZulu F.C. Betway Premiership

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Politics ANC suffers Eastern Cape setback, makes gains in Limpopo
News Masemola summons: Idac responds to allegations it is targeting Saps officials
News Cartrack fined R5 million over consumer complaints, must refund millions
Motoring Fuel price hike: How much petrol can you actually store at home?
News SAA bailouts cost taxpayers over R133 billion

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News