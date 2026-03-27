Heartbreak for fans as Kaizer Chiefs-Pirates Legends Derby cancelled

The organisers stated the decision was not taken lightly.

Fans of Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates have been left disappointed after the highly anticipated Legends Derby between the two sides was cancelled.

The match was scheduled to take place at Durban’s Moses Mabhida Stadium on Sunday, 29 March.

Derby cancelled

The organisers stated the decision was not taken lightly.

“Despite our unwavering commitment and extensive efforts to bring this historic and nostalgic event to life, we have encountered circumstances beyond our control that have made it impossible to proceed as planned,” the organisers said.

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Refunds

The City of eThekwini advised ticket holders that full refunds will be processed through the official ticketing partner, Ticketpro.

“The City apologises for any inconvenience caused and appreciates the understanding of all affected supporters.”

Last month, Orlando Pirates handed Kaizer Chiefs a 3-0 drubbing at the FNB Stadium to move to the top of the Betway Premiership standings.

Tshegofatso Mabasa

Meanwhile, Tshegofatso Mabasa’s agent, Gary Cassisa, has revealed that the striker has not closed the door on a return to Orlando Pirates.

Mabasa, who is in the last few months of his Pirates contract, is currently on loan at Stellenbosch FC until the end of the season.

Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns are reportedly among the teams interested in signing the striker on a free transfer when his deal with the Buccaneers expires in June.

Stellies

Stellies are also keen to retain Mabasa when his loan deal ends, with both CEO Robert Benadie and coach Gavin Hunt recently confirming that they would like him to stay at the club next season.

However, Cassica insists that Pirates just need to send a market-related offer for him to extend his stay.

Based on Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou’s comment after Mabasa joined Stellies in January, one cannot rule out the possibility that the door to the striker’s return to the Buccaneers has already been closed.

Additional reporting by Khaya Ndubane

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