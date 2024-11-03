Sundowns to face Gallants in Carling Knockout semifinals

Giant killers Magesi FC are away to Richards Bay in the other semifinal clash.

Mamelodi Sundowns will face Marumo Gallants away in the semifinals of the Carling Knockout next week.



The draw for the semis was made in Bloemfontein after the conclusion of the game between Gallants and Stellenbosch FC at the Dr Molemela Stadium in Bloemfontein on Sunday.



The 2024 Carling Knockout will have new champions after the defending champions Stellenbosch FC were knocked out of the competition by Gallants.



A goal in the first half by Siyabulela Shai was enough to earn Bahlabane Ba Ntwa a 1-0 win and a place in the semifinals of the competition.



Stellies took the game to Gallants early earn, but it was the hosts who took the lead against the run of play through Shai who headed home a perfect cross from Daniel Msendami on the right.

Stellies almost responded immediately with a goal of the own, but Sanele Barns header was saved by Washington Arubi in the 24th minute.



Ill-discipline started to creep in on Stellies players as the half wore on with three players Andre De Jong, Ismael Toure and Kyle Jurgens all going into the referee’s book for needless fouls.



Thapelo Dhludhlu came close to doubling Gallants’ lead in referee’s optional time of the first half when he outpaced his marker, but his shot hit the side netting and that proved to be the last chance of the half.



Msendami almost caught Sage Stephens off his line in the 53rd minute, but the goalkeeper did well to parry the ball over the crossbar for a corner kick for Gallants.



Devon Titus almost grabbed the equaliser in the 80th minute when he pounced onto a loose ball inside the penalty area, but his shot was saved by Arubi.



Dhludhlu wasted a goo chance to double Gallants’ lead when he was through on goal, but Stephens pulled off a great save to deny him, but Gallants hanged on to their slender lead and marched on to the semifinals of the Carling Knockout.



At the Mbombela Stadium, giant slayers Magesi FC also marched on to the semis after they beat TS Gallants 1-0. Lehlogonolo Mokone scored the only goal of the match to earn Dikwena Tsa Metse a spot in the last four.



Meanwhile, the Premier Soccer League (PSL) has announced that the Toyota Stadium in Bloemfontein will host the final of the Carling Knockout on 23 November.