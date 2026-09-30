Baartman credits Da Cruz’s for strong start at Chiefs

"Playing for a big club like Chiefs, it's massive," said Baartman.

Kaizer Chiefs youngster Luke Baartman has credited his coach Fernando Da Cruz for his impressive start to the season.

Having struggled in his first season with the club last season under co-coaches Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben-Youssef, Baartman has been a regular at Amakhosi this season. The 20-year-old has made eight appearances in all competitions and has scored one goal.

His great start to the season has seen him receive a call-up to the South African Under-23 squad that will face Algeria in back-to-back friendlies in Bloemfontein on Thursday and Sunday.

Speaking to the reporters during a SA Under-23 media day at Clapham High School in Queenswood on Tuesday, Baartman attributed his strong start to the season to Da Cruz and his own hard work at training.

“It’s up to me to listen to him (Da Cruz), then get better and better,” said Baartman.

“I think it’s a great start for me, playing all the games in the league so far. Now, it’s just for me to keep working hard and getting game time because if you don’t play you won’t get a call-up,” he added.

“Playing for a big club like Chiefs, it’s massive. And where I come from in Cape Town, it’s also big playing for a club like Chiefs.”

Baartman reveals favourite position

Da Cruz has utilised Baartman in various positions at Chiefs this season, but the youngster says even though he has played in those roles, his preferred position on the pitch is the number nine role.



“First, I want to say that I come from a great structure [at Cape Town Spurs] and a solid development background that allows me to play anywhere up front. But for me, my main position is a number nine, followed by the false nine,” explained Baartman.

Having missed out on the Amajita squad that won the COSAFA and the Under-20 Africa Cup of Nations last year due to an injury, Baartman is delighted to be back in the national team set-up and is looking forward to helping SA Under-23s qualify for the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.



“I was with the team when we prepared for the COSAFA and the AFCON, but I got injured. I worked hard and went to the World Cup. And now we’re back again,” concluded Baartman.