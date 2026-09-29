Moriri urges Sundowns fans to back Cardoso

"The supporters must also be patient and to rally behind the coach and the players," Moriri said.

Mamelodi Sundowns legend Surprise Moriri has urged the club’s supporters to rally behind head coach Miguel Cardoso when the league resumes after the FIFA international break.

The Brazilians headed into the break full of confidence after beating Al-Ahli Saudi to win the African-Asian Pacific Cup in the FIFA Intercontinental Cup.

Cardoso has gone a long way towards winning over some section of the Sundowns faithful, despite some supporters previously questioning his pragmatic approach.

His success in guiding the club to the CAF Champions League title last season has also eased some of the pressure on the Portuguese coach.

“You must remember that Sundowns fans know their football and even when you win sometimes they will always say ‘we won but…’ so I think our coach really understands our team,” Moriri said on Radio 2000.

“The kind of football he’s trying to play to make sure that he’s delivering. We just have to make sure that we support him. The supporters must also be patient and to rally behind the coach and the players because they need us so that they can deliver the goods on the pitch.”

Sundowns will return to action after the international break with a mouth-watering clash against old rivals Orlando Pirates in the MTN8 final at Moses Mabhida Stadium on October 10.

‘Let’s have faith in him’

Moriri believes Cardoso deserves continued backing as Sundowns look to defend their CAF Champions League crown and challenge Pirates for the Betway Premiership title.

“We should have more faith in him as the club and we should support the project because I must say the coach is really making sure that he works hard on this team,” he said.

“Looking at the way we’re playing in the league and on the continent it’s really good to see. I know it’s very difficult for our supporters because they were spoiled in the past.

“It comes with the job of managing Mamelodi Sundowns and I know that the technical team is really working hard to make sure that they make our supporters happy and we’re all behind them and supporting them when necessary.”