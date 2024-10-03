Bafana’s Broos concerned about Sundowns stars

Hugo Broos finds it ‘difficult to accept’ that Bafana Bafana stars Teboho Mokoena and Khuliso Mudau can no longer make...

Hugo Broos finds it ‘difficult to accept’ that Bafana Bafana stars Teboho Mokoena and Khuliso Mudau can no longer make it into the Mamelodi Sundowns starting line-up.

Mokoena and Mudau were both included on Thursday in Broos’ final 23-man squad for this month’s two 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Congo-Brazzaville.

But Broos said it would become difficult to pick them if they continue to fail to get into Manqoba Mngqithi’s Madsandawana starting line-up.

Mokoena has not played at all for Sundowns since returning from Bafana’s September Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Uganda and South Sudan. Mudau did finally make it onto the pitch for the last 16 minutes of Saturday’s 2-1 Betway Premiership win at Kaizer Chiefs.

Sundowns’ Mokoena snub

“I don’t think it is a problem now, but if this situation goes on, then we will have a problem with Teboho and Khuliso,” said Broos.

“We have to respect the decision of the club and the coach … but for me it is difficult to understand why Teboho and Khuliso are not playing. They were two of our best players at the AFCON (finals), they played fantastic, and suddenly they are not good enough to play?

“It is difficult to accept, but ok, this is the decision of the Sundowns coach. We will see what happens, but if it stays like this, we will have to review our opinion. It will not be because they are not good enough, but because they are not playing.”

Broos is delighted, on the other hand, to be able to welcome back Bafana captain Ronwen Williams for the games against Congo-Brazzaville. Williams missed last month’s AFCON qualifiers with a shoulder injury.

“A goalkeeper like him, every coach is happy with him, not only as a goalkeeper but also as a captain,” said Broos.

“One of the best decisions taken three years ago was to make him captain.”

Percy Tau continues to be absent from the Bafana squad, despite having returned to action with Egyptian giants Al Ahly. Broos explained his absence this time as for “personal issues”.

“I cannot comment on why but we have to accept he is not ready to come here to the national team, certainly not mentally,” added Broos.

Siyabonga Ngezana’s absence through injury means a first time call-up in defence for Orlando Pirates defender Thabiso Sesane.

“Sesane has been playing very well, he made a little mistake in the last game, and I think that is why the coach changed him at half time, but he is strong and he is a good defender,” said Broos.

Bafana squad

Goalkeepers: Ronwen Williams, Ricardo Goss, Sipho Chaine

Defenders: Sydney Mobbie, Rushwin Dortley, Nkosinathi Sibisi, Aubrey Modiba, Khuliso Mudau, Fawaaz Basadien, Thabiso Sesane, Grant Kekana

Midfielders: Teboho Mokoena, Jayden Adams, Luke Le Roux, Thalente Mbatha

Strikers: Themba Zwane, Oswin Appollis, Patrick Maswanganyi, Iqraam Rayners, Elias Mokwana, Thapelo Morena, Lyle Foster, Relebohile Mofokeng