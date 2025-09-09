Bafana’s Broos – ‘If we win, we are qualified’ 

'Not mathematically, but it will be a miracle if we don’t qualify,' said the Bafana head coach.

Hugo Broos believes Bafana Bafana will effectively qualify for the 2026 Fifa World Cup if they can beat Nigeria at the Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein on Tuesday evening.

The Bafana head coach has guided his side to a five point lead at the top of Group C and they will have mathematically qualified – with a caveat – if they take three points off Nigeria, and if Benin fail to beat Lesotho at home later on Tuesday.

Bafana points deduction?

Broos is, for now, studiously ignoring the fact that Fifa could still dock Bafana three points for fielding an ineligible player – Teboho Mokoena – in their 2-0 win over Lesotho in Polokwane in March.

“It is a big opportunity,” Broos told the media ahead of the Nigeria game.

“We know if we win the game, we are qualified. Not mathematically, but it will be a miracle if we don’t qualify.”

Nigeria arrive in Bloemfontein in last-chance saloon, following a dismal start to their qualifying campaign. The Super Eagles failed to win any of their first four qualifiers, and are currently six points behind Bafana in the group.

“If Nigeria do not win they will be in big trouble, the pressure is on them,” added Broos.

“But it will be a tough game. We will try to win like we do in every game. We are playing a very good opponent. Just because Nigeria are six points behind us we must not think they are not good.

“They have players playing abroad in big teams in Europe, that means they have quality. But we are not scared of playing them tomorrow.”

The Bafana head coach does seem set to make at least one change to his starting line-up for the clash with Nigeria. There was some surprise on Friday when Stellenbosch’s Thabo Moloisane was picked in central defence ahead of Siyabonga Ngezana. But Broos has explained why, indicating that Ngezana should return to face Nigeria.

‘It went well’

“Before Friday we had four players on one yellow card,” said Broos.

“Khuliso (Mudau) was one but he is not with us. Then there was Ngezana, Aubrey (Modiba) and (Lyle) Foster.

“We couldn’t put them all on the bench as a precaution. So we took a risk with Foster, as a striker you don’t normally get a yellow. Aubrey was a (bigger) risk but it went well. We put Ngezana on the bench, because we didn’t want to play him, then he gets a stupid yellow card and can’t play (against Nigeria). We took precautions on Friday and it went well.”