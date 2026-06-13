Lesufi’s World Cup trip to Mexico won’t cost Gauteng taxpayers a cent, province confirms

The province reassured residents that service delivery would not be affected while Lesufi is away.

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi attended South Africa’s World Cup opener against Mexico on official leave, and the provincial government says taxpayers won’t pay for it.

Lesufi attended the match on his own despite an invitation from Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie.

Minister’s invitation tied to Gauteng’s economic profile

McKenzie’s letter, dated 21 April 2026, set out a personal invitation for Lesufi to attend two of South Africa’s Group Stage matches: the tournament opener against Mexico on 11 June 2026 at the Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, which doubled as the opening match of the entire 2026 World Cup, and the follow-up fixture against Czechia on 18 June 2026 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

“It is with great pleasure that I write to you as a colleague and fellow champion of our country’s development, to extend a personal invitation to attend two of South Africa’s group stage matches at the 2026 FIFA World Cup,” McKenzie wrote.

The minister framed the invitation around Gauteng’s standing as South Africa’s economic hub and the promotional value of the tournament.

“The World Cup represents an unparalleled platform not only for football, but for investment promotion, tourism, and the projection of South Africa as a confident, capable nation on the world stage,” McKenzie wrote.

DSAC suite access offered, but Lesufi accepted only the tickets

The letter went on to outline the practical terms of the offer, including hospitality access for Lesufi and a guest.

“This invitation will cover access for yourself and a guest to the DSAC suites,” McKenzie wrote, adding that any further travel, accommodation and related costs would be for Lesufi’s office to manage through its own processes.

In its statement, the Gauteng Provincial Government said Lesufi did not take up that broader offer.

“The only offer the Premier accepted from Minister McKenzie are the tickets to access the stadium,” Mhlanga said.

You heard it from Premier Panyaza Lesufi , We are in Mexico 🇲🇽 to support our boys 🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/AWIQNyYlYX June 11, 2026

Premier attending in a private capacity, government confirms

The provincial government’s statement set out the basis on which Lesufi travelled, despite the invitation having been extended to him officially.

“Premier Panyaza Lesufi has taken official leave without using the public purse even though Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture, Mr. Gayton McKenzie extended an invitation to the Premier in his official capacity,” clarified Mhlanga.

He also detailed how the trip was structured on Lesufi’s end.

“The premier however chose to attend in his private capacity taking no government support staff along thus choosing not to use public funds or government protocols,” the statement said.

Mazibuko steps in as acting premier amid the Premier’s absence

Mhlanga said the clarification was issued in line with the province’s commitment to transparency around the activities of public office-bearers.

“The Gauteng Provincial Government notes the importance of keeping the public informed on the movement of its public representatives,” he said.

He further reassured residents that service delivery would not be affected while Lesufi is away.

“Government business continues uninterrupted during the premier’s leave period, with established governance and administrative processes remaining in place to ensure the continued delivery of services to the people of Gauteng,” the statement said.

To maintain continuity during his leave, Lesufi appointed MEC for Health and Wellness Faith Mazibuko as Acting Premier for the duration of the trip.