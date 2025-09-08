Bafana’s Foster – the pressure is on the people trying to get to us

'I think at the moment where we are in the group is positive,' said the Bafana striker.

Lyle Foster says Bafana Bafana must keep the pedal to the metal as they hope to book a place in the 2026 Fifa World Cup finals.

ALSO READ: Win three matches and Bafana can end ‘three point’ soap opera

Group C leaders Bafana will play Nigeria on Tuesday at the Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein (kick off 6pm), and are looking for another victory on the back of their 3-0 win over Lesotho at the same venue on Friday.

Bafana’s Foster – ‘It can be very crucial’

“Our focus shifts to the game on Tuesday,” said Foster.

“It can be very crucial. It is important to try and get the maximum points. I don’t think the pressure is on us, I think at the moment where we are in the group is positive.

“The pressure is on the people trying to get to us, but that doesn’t mean we must take our foot off the pedal. We must have the same mentality game by game, staying humble.”

Bafana currently have a five point lead at the top of the group and a win at home to the Super Eagles will, for now, put them in the World Cup finals if Benin fail to beat Lesotho at home later the same evening.

The ‘for now’ refers to the fact that Fifa could still sanction Bafana for fielding an ineligible player – Teboho Mokoena – in their qualifier at home to Lesotho in Polokwane in March.

Bafana won the game 2-0, but Mokoena was supposed to be suspended for the match after picking up two yellow cards earlier in the group stages. Precedent suggests Fifa could reverse the result and award a 3-0 win to Lesotho. But thus far the world footballing body has not acted.

All Bafana can do for now is focus on winning their last three qualifiers, which would put them in the World Cup finals, regardless of a three point deduction.

“Our destiny is in our own hands,” added Foster.

“It is up to us to qualify or not. We are in a position to do it and must focus on ourselves and getting three points in this game and in the games after that.”

Nigeria’s awful start

Nigeria were favourites to win the group at the start of qualifying but had an awful start to their campaign, leaving the Super Eagles with a mountain to climb.

ALSO READ: Bafana’s Appollis wants full focus on Nigeria

Eric Chelle’s side have players from all over the top leagues in Europe, though there is an injury doubt over key striker Victor Osimhen heading into this match.

Bafana, however, have already proved that under Hugo Broos that they can be more than a match for anyone on the continent.