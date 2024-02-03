Bafana know what they ‘need to do’ to beat Cape Verde

Bafana Bafana take on Cape Verde in a crunch Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) quarterfinal clash Charles Konan Banny Stadium on Saturday.



Nigeria await the winner of this game in the semifinals with the Super Eagles having edged past Angola in the round of eight on Friday.



Speaking ahead of this encounter, striker Evidence Makgopa says Bafana Bafana are looking at going all the way to the final of the tournament and they know what to do in order to achieve that.



“We know what we need to do, we understand where we are, but we also want to go all way. We have a good team,” he said.



“I have a coach who believes in me, that is why I’m here. I will play with my whole heart for him, I’ll do anything he needs me to do.”



Meanwhile, Bafana coach Hugo Broos said his charges will not underestimate Cape Verde even though they are ranked below them in the Fifa men’s rankings.



“Cape Verde, we do not underestimate them, we have seen how well they play. They have discipline, they are very well organized, so we know what we are up against. They cannot be underestimated, even if we come off of a win against Africa’s best,” he said.



The Belgian coach also gave an injury update ahead of Saturday’s clash.

“In over a month since the team has been in camp, Bafana Bafana have been boosted with a clean bill of health. Mothobi Mvala was on high alert shortly before departure when he was a doubt to play. Khuliso Mudau’s was also a doubt, but now looks good for the game.”