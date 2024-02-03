IN PICTURES: Flamboyant fans of the Africa Cup of Nations
Surely nowhere in the world can football be as colourful as it is in Africa.
A Burkina Faso supporter, costumed, gestures ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) 2024 round of 16 football match between Mali and Burkina Faso at the Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium in Korhogo on January 30, 2024. (Photo by Fadel Senna / AFP)
As the Africa Cup of Nations proceeds through the knockout stages, we look at some of the flamboyant fans who have really made the effort to stand out among the crowds.
A DR Congo supporter looks on ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) 2024 round of 16 football match between Egypt and DR Congo at the Stade Laurent Pokou in San Pedro on January 28, 2024. (Photo by SIA KAMBOU / AFP)
A DR Congo supporter reacts during the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) 2024 round of 16 football match between Egypt and DR Congo at the Stade Laurent Pokou in San Pedro on January 28, 2024. (Photo by SIA KAMBOU / AFP)
A supporter reacts ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) 2024 round of 16 football match between Senegal and Ivory Coast at the Stade Charles Konan Banny in Yamoussoukro on January 29, 2024. (Photo by KENZO TRIBOUILLARD / AFP)
South African fan Joyce Chauke, also known as Mama Joy, looks on ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) 2024 group E football match between South Africa and Namibia at Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium in Korhogo on January 21, 2024. (Photo by Fadel Senna / AFP)
A Burkina Faso supporter, costumed, looks on ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) 2024 round of 16 football match between Mali and Burkina Faso at the Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium in Korhogo on January 30, 2024. (Photo by Fadel Senna / AFP)
A Guinea supporter dances ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) 2024 round of 16 football match between Equatorial Guinea and Guinea at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium in Ebimpe, Abidjan, on January 28, 2024. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP)
A Nigeria supporter holds a Nigerian flag ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) 2024 round of 16 football match between Nigeria and Cameroon, in Abidjan on January 27, 2024. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP)
A Senegal supporter blows a horn ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) 2024 group C football match between Guinea and Senegal at Stade Charles Konan Banny in Yamoussoukro on January 23, 2024. (Photo by Issouf SANOGO / AFP)
A Senegal supporter reacts ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) 2024 group C football match between Guinea and Senegal at Stade Charles Konan Banny in Yamoussoukro on January 23, 2024. (Photo by Issouf SANOGO / AFP)
A Ghana supporter poses during the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) 2024 group B football match between Ghana and Cape Verde at the Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium in Abidjan on January 14, 2024. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP)
A Nigeria supporter reacts ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) 2024 group A football match between Guinea-Bissau and Nigeria at the Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium in Abidjan on January 22, 2024. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP)
An Ivory Coast supporter gestures ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) 2024 group A football match between Ivory Coast and Nigeria at the Alassane Ouattara Olympic Stadium in Ebimpe, Abidjan, on January 18, 2024. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP)
A Burkina Faso supporter gestures during the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) 2024 group D football match between Angola and Burkina Faso at Stade Charles Konan Banny in Yamoussoukro on January 23, 2024. (Photo by Issouf SANOGO / AFP)
A Mali supporter reacts during the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) 2024 group E football match between Namibia and Mali at the Stade Laurent Pokou in San Pedro on January 24, 2024. (Photo by SIA KAMBOU / AFP)
An Algeria supporter gestures ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) 2024 group D football match between Algeria and Angola at Stade de la Paix in Bouake on January 15, 2024. (Photo by KENZO TRIBOUILLARD / AFP)
