Broos insists Bafana will not underestimate Cape Verde in AFCON quarterfinals

'If you are in a group with Ghana, Egypt and Mozambique and you finish with seven points out of nine I don't think anyone can say you are a weak team,' said the Bafana head coach.

Hugo Broos says Bafana Bafana are well aware that they face a tough opponent in Cape Verde, as they aim to reach a first Africa Cup of Nations semifinal in 24 years, when they take on the island nation this evening at the Stade Charles Konan Banny in Yamoussoukro.

Before Bafana’s shock last 16 victory over Morocco on Tuesday, the Bafana head coach said that he felt South Africa could go all the way to the final if they got past the Atlas Lions, pointing to the fact that Bafana would play Cape Verde or Mauritania in the quarterfinals as part of his reasoning.

At yesterday’s pre-match press conference, however, Broos went for a more understated tone, stressing how difficult an opponent Cape Verde will be.

“We are not underestimating Cape Verde,” said the Bafana head coach.

“They are not the same team like Morocco, with high quality players at big teams in Europe, but from what I have seen … they are a team on the pitch, their players are very disciplined and it is very difficult to play against them.

“Tomorrow we have to achieve our best level again if we want to be in the semifinals.

“It is normal to little by little start dreaming of the final, but it would be a very big mistake to think that after Morocco everything will be easier. If we want to compare that game on Saturday (against Cape Verde) to the game on Tuesday (against Morocco), there is no difference, it will be as tough as Tuesday.

“If you are in a group with Ghana, Egypt and Mozambique and you finish with seven points out of nine I don’t think anyone can say you are a weak team.”

1996 on Bafana’s minds

Broos did say that it is a great motivation for Bafana that they can become the first South African side in 24 years to reach an Africa Cup of Nations final. The Belgian even mentioned the possibility of emulating the class of 1996 and going all the way and lifting the trophy.

“I always said that … once you have results the rest will come,” said Broos.

“Now we have had good results, it is certainly a motivation for all my players that it was so long ago that South Africa played in a semifinal or a final.

“So it motivates us to do as well as the guys from 1996. It is normal that when you are a sportsman you want to do great things. If you saw the reaction of the guys in the dressing room after the game against Morocco, you can be sure they are motivated to do something special.”