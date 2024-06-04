Sundowns leading race to sign Bafana striker Mothiba

Mamelodi Sundowns are front runners for Lebo Mothiba’s signature after the striker’s 6-year spell with French Ligue 1 club RC Strasbourg came to an end.



The 28-year-old is now a free agent and is available without a transfer fee, with Kaizer Chiefs reportedly also monitoring him.



Mothiba is already back in South Africa after an injury ravaged season in Europe that also forced him to miss the Africa Cup of Nations.



Sundowns are on the lookout for a striker to ease the load on Peter Shalulile who was below par this season.



Percy Tau is also a possibility for the DStv Premiership champions.



According to Mgosi squad sources, Mothiba has already had engagements with Sundowns who are looking to snap up the Bafana Bafana international ahead of season.



The former Lille OSC star did play for Sundowns juniors before moving to France, where he had a relatively successful career. Mothiba scored three goals in 15 league appearances for Strasbourg.



Meanwhile, Strasbourg president Marc Keller has thanked Mothiba for his services at the club.



“I would like to thank Lebo for the six seasons he spent with us,” Keller told the club’s official website.



“He is a very good striker who scored important goals …. but he is also a man with an impeccable state of mind, who has always given everything for the club. He never gave up, even after his major injuries.”