WATCH: Bafana’s Tau rues ‘unfortunate’ penalty miss

'We will regroup and go again,' said the Bafana forward.

Percy Tau (right) reacts after missing his penalty against Mali. Picture: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Bafana Bafana forward Percy Tau believes Bafana will bounce back from their opening 2-0 loss to Mali in a Group E encounter at the Stade Amadou Gon Coulibaly in Korhogo on Tuesday.

Tau cut a dejected figure as the final whistle blew, having missed a first half penalty and several other chances before the Eagles blew Bafana away in the second half.

Percy Tau apologizes for the penalty miss that saw Bafana Bafana lose the game against Mali…..pic.twitter.com/xQDPPO4H9b — Meshack Mathe Bevhula (@MeshackBevhula) January 17, 2024

“It was a good game,” Tau told reporters after the match.

“Unfortunately I missed a penalty and we lost, but we will regroup and go again.”

Not enough firepower

Bafana Bafana are without Burnley striker Lyle Foster and Strasbourg front man Lebo Mothiba for this Africa Cup of Nations finals, and the concern is already that they lack enough of a threat in front of goal.

Orlando Pirates striker Evidence Makgopa battled gamely in Korhogo and won the penalty that Tau missed, but he also didn’t really have a shot in anger against the Eagles.

“Makgopa was not bad, but you saw in the second half, with three giants in the centre of defence they (Mali) used their power and we have to be honest, this is something we don’t have in South Africa,” said Bafana head coach Hugo Broos.