Local Soccer September 7, 2023 | 10:42 am

Home » Sport » Phakaaathi » Local Soccer

Jonty Mark

By Jonty Mark

Football Editor

3 minute read

7 Sep 2023

10:42 am

Bafana’s ‘unfashionable’ Mobbie continues to shine

By Jonty Mark - Football Editor

'I think against Liberia I told myself …. I have to be solid first before I attack,' said the Bafana defender.

Nyiko Mobbie - Bafana Bafana

Nyiko Mobbie (right) has been a regular under Hugo Broos in the Bafana side. Picture: Backpagepix.

Bafana Bafana full back Nyiko Mobbie has been one of head coach Hugo Broos’ most trusted players since the Belgian took over as head coach of the senior national team.

This is not without controversy, as many have questioned why the full back has been preferred over their own favourite candidate, be it Lyle Lakay, Aubrey Modiba, Khuliso Mudau, Thapelo Morena or Bandile Shandu. There has been particular consternation because Broos has even played the right-footed defender at left back. 

Aside from the fact that Mobbie is perhaps not as fashionable a name others, there is little evidence to doubt Broos’ faith in Mobbie, who played in all six of Bafana Bafana’s 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers, and in the vital win in Liberia that qualified Bafana for next year’s Africa Cup of Nations finals.

After that game, Broos and Mobbie had a personal exchange that the 28 year-old isn’t too keen to reveal the details of.

Bafana had let slip a two-goal lead at home to Liberia a few days earlier that had put their qualifying chances in jeopardy, in a game that Morena and Aubrey Modiba featured and Mobbie did not.

“I think against Liberia I told myself …. I have to be solid first before I attack, because I am a defender and sometimes the game doesn’t allow me to attack. I think after the game the coach was happy with the way I defended, rather than attacking.”

With Mobbie in Broos’ starting line-up, Bafana have conceded just three times in seven competitive matches, further evidence of why the Bafana head coach has placed such faith in his man.

‘We have to perform’

Tomorrow’s friendly against Namibia at Orlando Stadium and Tuesday’s against DR Congo at the same venue are being used to prepare Bafana for the 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifiers in November and the Africa Cup of Nations finals.

“I think we have to perform as a team, we have to get the results … I want everyone to perform so we can win the game. I believe in my teammates,” added Mobbie.

The defender has also welcomed an old friend into the Bafana camp this week, with Kaizer Chiefs’ Pule Mmodi a late call-up to replace the injured Themba Zwane.

“We grew up together at Free State Stars, we played in the development side together there,” explained Mobbie.

Read more on these topics

Africa Cup of Nations Bafana Bafana Hugo Broos world cup

For more news your way

Download The Citizen App for IOS and Android

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News Ramaphosa won’t release Lady R report to public – here’s why
News WATCH: Mbeki claims load shedding was deliberately created by Eskom
News Ramaphosa exonerated by Reserve Bank over Phala Phala farm saga
South Africa Over R63bn owed: Eskom’s municipality debt crisis continues
Rugby Timeline: Siya Kolisi’s long road back from a serious knee injury
Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES

Access premium news and stories

Access to the top content, vouchers and other member only benefits

Subscribe