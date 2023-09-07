Bafana’s ‘unfashionable’ Mobbie continues to shine

'I think against Liberia I told myself …. I have to be solid first before I attack,' said the Bafana defender.

Nyiko Mobbie (right) has been a regular under Hugo Broos in the Bafana side. Picture: Backpagepix.

Bafana Bafana full back Nyiko Mobbie has been one of head coach Hugo Broos’ most trusted players since the Belgian took over as head coach of the senior national team.

This is not without controversy, as many have questioned why the full back has been preferred over their own favourite candidate, be it Lyle Lakay, Aubrey Modiba, Khuliso Mudau, Thapelo Morena or Bandile Shandu. There has been particular consternation because Broos has even played the right-footed defender at left back.

Aside from the fact that Mobbie is perhaps not as fashionable a name others, there is little evidence to doubt Broos’ faith in Mobbie, who played in all six of Bafana Bafana’s 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers, and in the vital win in Liberia that qualified Bafana for next year’s Africa Cup of Nations finals.

After that game, Broos and Mobbie had a personal exchange that the 28 year-old isn’t too keen to reveal the details of.

Bafana had let slip a two-goal lead at home to Liberia a few days earlier that had put their qualifying chances in jeopardy, in a game that Morena and Aubrey Modiba featured and Mobbie did not.

“I think against Liberia I told myself …. I have to be solid first before I attack, because I am a defender and sometimes the game doesn’t allow me to attack. I think after the game the coach was happy with the way I defended, rather than attacking.”

With Mobbie in Broos’ starting line-up, Bafana have conceded just three times in seven competitive matches, further evidence of why the Bafana head coach has placed such faith in his man.

‘We have to perform’

Tomorrow’s friendly against Namibia at Orlando Stadium and Tuesday’s against DR Congo at the same venue are being used to prepare Bafana for the 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifiers in November and the Africa Cup of Nations finals.

“I think we have to perform as a team, we have to get the results … I want everyone to perform so we can win the game. I believe in my teammates,” added Mobbie.

The defender has also welcomed an old friend into the Bafana camp this week, with Kaizer Chiefs’ Pule Mmodi a late call-up to replace the injured Themba Zwane.

“We grew up together at Free State Stars, we played in the development side together there,” explained Mobbie.