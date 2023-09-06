Podcasts September 6, 2023 | 5:08 pm

LISTEN: Can Kaizer Chiefs still make the MTN8 final?

Listen to the latest Ballz to the Wall podcast!

Edson Castillo - Kaizer Chiefs

Edson Castillo celebrates scoring for Kaizer Chiefs against Sundowns on Saturday at FNB Stadium. Picture: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images.

Molefi Ntseki’s Kaizer Chiefs came close to beating Mamelodi Sundowns in the first leg of their MTN8 semifinal on Saturday.

Khuliso Mudau’s stoppage time header, however, grabbed a 1-1 draw swung the tie the way of Rulani Mokwena’s Brazilians.

In this week’s Ballz to the Wall Podcast, Phakaaathi editor Jonty Mark, along with Phakaaathi football writers Sibongiseni Gumbi and Tshepo Ntsoelengoe, discuss the weekend’s MTN8 final, including whether Chiefs still have a sniff of upsetting the all-conquering Sundowns in the second leg on September 24.


We also take a look at Orlando Pirates, and a rampaging Zakhele Lepasa, after he took his tally to double figures, as they picked up a fine away win at Stellenbosch in the first leg of their MTN8 semifinal.


And we cast our eye over Bafana Bafana, and their upcoming friendlies against Namibia and DR Congo. Those matches have been overshadowed this week by Bafana head coach Hugo Broos, and his comments about Kaizer Chiefs’ players not deserving to be in the Bafana squad.


Broos chose to devote the start of his press conference on Monday, once again, to the Kaizer Chiefs issue, and the Phakaaathi team take a look at what happened, and ask whether there is really any need for a meeting between Broos and Chiefs head coach Ntseki.

You can listen to the latest Ballz to the Wall Podcast right here:

