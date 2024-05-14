Local Soccer

Jonty Mark

By Jonty Mark

14 May 2024

Williams believes Bafana can clip Super Eagles’ wings

'Why not? We have shown we can compete with the best,' said the Bafana captain.

Ronwen Williams - Bafana Bafana

Ronwen Williams, seen here playing against Nigeria in the semifinals, had a fantastic Africa Cup of Nations finals. Picture: Backpagepix

Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper and Bafana Bafana captain Ronwen Williams is thrilled by the prospect of a glorious end to the season with both club and country.

Williams and Masandawana have already won the DStv Premiership, to go with the Caf African Football League. But there are still records to break in the domestic league triumph, as they bid to go the whole top flight season unbeaten, among other targets, while Sundowns can also win another trophy in the form of the Nedbank Cup final against Orlando Pirates on June 1.

Just a few days after that, on June 7, Bafana will play Nigeria in Uyo in a key Fifa World Cup qualifier, with a home qualifier against Zimbabwe to follow at the Free State Stadium on June 11.

“When people think the season is over and it is time to relax, us at Sundowns, we always find something to push us,” said Williams.

“There is still the clean sheets record to break, there is the points tally record, that is the mentality at this club, that is why we are where we are. There is so much to play for … therre is the Nedbank Cup, then the World Cup qualifiers … I am excited it is going to be a good few weeks.”

‘It is possible’

Williams believes Bafana can used the experience they gained against Nigeira at the Africa Cup of Nations, as well as the victory in the last qualifier they played in Nigeria, when they take on the Super Eagles in Uyo.

Bafana ran Nigeria to the wire in the Afcon semifinals, losing only on penalties, while Stuart Baxter’s Bafana won 2-0 in Uyo in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in June 2017.

“The last time we went to Nigeria we beat them … I was part of that squad so I will share my experience with the players,” added Williams.

“And it was a valuable experience in the Afcon, playing Nigeria. I think that was one of our better games at the Afcon, so it is possible to go there and get a result. Why not? We have shown we can compete with the best we just need to show that consistency.”

Bafana Bafana DStv Premiership Mamelodi Sundowns F.C. (Sundowns) Nigeria Ronwen Williams World Cup

